Reactions Are In! Royals&Politicians Comment On The Royal Engagement News!

News of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s engagement broke this Monday morning, and Twitter is already losing it!

Various royals and politicians also took to social media to offer their congratulations.

Prime Minister Theresa May said: “I would like to offer my very warmest congratulations to HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon their engagement.”

“This is a time of huge celebration for two people in love. On behalf of myself, the Government and the country, I wish them great happiness for the future.”

Her predecessor David Cameron added: “Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Wonderful news and I wish them a long and happy life together.”

“HUGE congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – fantastic news! Here’s to a happy and long life together,” tweeted Boris Johnson.

Prince of Wales said he was “thrilled” and “very happy indeed” for the couple while Prince William and Kate Middleton said they were “very excited.”

“It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together,” they said in a statement.

Similarly, Meghan’s parents said in a statement according to DailyMail “We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person.”

“To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.”