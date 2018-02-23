Inside Prince’s Obsession With His Sexy Protégé & Fling, Vanity

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

REELZ is blowing the lid off Prince’s obsession with his onetime lover and protégé Vanity in the network’s new show The Price of Fame: Prince.

The late iconic singer first laid eyes on the stunning Canadian model, then known as Denise Matthews, one night at a backstage party for the American Music Awards in 1980.

Prince was allegedly love struck, and he quickly recruited her to be part of his musical militia.

“He spotted talent in a young singer named Denise, and he created the persona and star that was Vanity,” explains journalist and author Mark Ebner.

In a tragic twist of fate, Vanity, a recovered crack addict who suffered kidney and abdominal issues, died at age 57 in 2016, just months before Prince took a lethal dose of opioid painkillers.

