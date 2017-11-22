Nick Carter Accused Of Raping Former Teen Pop Singer Melissa Schuman

In the past few months a lot of celebrities have been coming forward with stories of sexual harassment and abuse. And now, former teen star Melissa Schuman, is accusing Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys of raping her.

Melissa, who was part of the all-girl teen group called Dream, opened up about the alleged incident on her personal blog earlier this month. “I am about to share something that I’ve wanted to pretend never happened since I was 18. A burden I thought I’d have to carry for the rest of my life and suffer in silence,” she wrote.

“He and I were casted in the same made for T.V movie,” the singer explained. After shooting, Melissa said that her and her friend went over to his house to hangout. “He asked me if I would like to come into his office and listen to some new music he was working on. I agreed and was eager to hear his new music. He took my hand and led me down the hallway to the office,” she explained. “Naturally we started to kiss. He was aware that I was a virgin and that I held to religious conservative Christian values. I was vocal about this,” she added.

“After kissing for a moment, he took my hand and brought me into the bathroom adjacent to his office. He shut the door and we continued to kiss. I asked him what we were doing in there. He didn’t respond and continued to kiss me. He then picked me up, put me on the bathroom counter and started to unbutton my pants. I told him I didn’t want to go any further. He didn’t listen. He didn’t care. He told me, ‘don’t worry. I won’t tell anybody,'” the singer said.

“I told him that’s not why I didn’t want to do it. He took off my pants anyway and then proceeded to perform oral sex on me. I told him to stop, but he didn’t,” Schuman continued. “I remember thinking at that point that maybe after this he will just stop, but he didn’t. He then took off his pants. I will never forget this moment. He sat himself on the bathroom counter and asked me to perform oral sex on him. I declined, he was upset. He told me, ‘I did it for you and it’s only right you do it for me,’” the 33-year-old continued.

“I felt scared and trapped. He was visually and clearly growing very angry and impatient with me. I couldn’t leave. It was evident to me that I couldn’t leave. He was stronger and much bigger than me, and there was no way I would be able to open that door or have anyone help me. So when he placed my hand on his penis my thought was the only way to get out was to get him to finish what he had started,” the former teen star wrote.

“Same as before his appetite was still not satisfied and now took me to the bedroom. He threw me on the bed and climbed on top of me. Again, I told him that I was a virgin and I didn’t want to have sex. I told him that I was saving myself for my future husband. I said it over and over again. He whispered in my ear as to entice me, ‘I could be your husband,'” Melissa added. “He was relentless, refusing to take my no’s for an answer. He was heavy, too heavy to get out from under him. Then I felt it, he put something inside of me. I asked him what it was and he whispered in my ear once more, ‘it’s all me baby,'” she revealed. “It was done. The one thing I had held as a virtue had been ruined,” she continued.

Melissa explained the Nick tried calling her many times afterwards but she ignored his calls until eventually he gave up. Then, years later, the two were forced to perform a duet together. After the performance, she explained that she “quickly lost interest in pursuing a career as a recording artist.”

“I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally,” the Backstreet Boy told PEOPLE Magazine in a statement. “This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm,” he said.