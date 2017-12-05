Netflix Drops Danny Masterson From ‘The Ranch’ Amid Rape Allegations

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a tough few months for Netflix! Just this Tuesday morning, the streaming service made a statement that they were letting go of actor Danny Masterson, after multiple women came forward to accuse him of rape.

The 41-year-old actor has been written out of The Ranch after four women claimed he forced himself on them in the early 2000s.

Netflix announced that his last day at the company was this Monday, and while he will appear on the episodes he already filmed, he will no longer take part in the popular show.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of ′The Ranch′

“Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him,” a Netflix spokesman said.

Netflix’s news comes just one day after an executive of the company accidentally told one of Masterson’s alleged victims that they didn’t believe the accusations were true.

HuffPost published the conversation, and bashed the streaming service for doubting the women’s claims.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of ‘The Ranch.’ From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me.”

” I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one,” Masterson said in a statement to HuffPost.

The actor has denied all allegations of rape, claiming that all his sexual encounters were consensual and that he looks forward to clearing his name “once and for all.”

He is currently under police investigation.