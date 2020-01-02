Exclusive Clip: ‘The Murder Of Nicole Brown Simpson’ Proposes A Different Killer

The upcoming film The Murder Of Nicole Brown Simpson tells the story of her 1994 murder like viewers have never seen it before. The movie, which will hit theaters, digital platforms and video on demand on January 10, imagines a different theory of the murder case. The new movie, directed by Daniel Farrands, proposes that the notorious serial killer Glen Rogers, known as “The Cross Country Killer” and “The Casanova Killer,” was the real murderer of Nicole and Ron Goldman on that fateful June night, not O.J. Simpson.

Rogers was convicted of two murders but has been suspected of many more. He’s made claims that O.J. hired him to break into Nicole’s house to steal jewelry, even saying that the former NFL star told him, “You may have to kill the b***h.” A 2012 documentary, My Brother the Serial Killer, explored the theory that Rogers killed Nicole and Ron on June 12, 1994. O.J. was found not guilty in the murder charge, but a jury ruled against him in a civil case brought forward by the victims’ families.

The movie stars Mena Suvari as Nicole. Taryn Manning, of Orange Is The New Black fame, plays Nicole’s friend Faye Resnick. Nick Stahl plays Rogers and Gene Freeman plays O.J. himself.

In this exclusive clip from the film, Faye confronted Nicole in her home, wondering if Nicole had a male visitor upstairs. Nicole accused Faye of being on drugs, something Faye has spoken out about in the past.

Watch the exclusive clip from the film. The Murder Of Nicole Brown Simpson is rated R for some strong bloody violence, language, sexuality and brief drug material.