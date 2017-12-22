Mindy’s Mystery! Kaling’s Daughter’s Birth Certificate WITHOUT Baby Daddy Revealed

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

And the daddy is…still a secret!

Mindy Kaling did not reveal the name of her daughter’s father on her baby’s birth certificate as the document was left incomplete with the glaring omission.

Kaling, 38, gave birth to Katherine Swati Kaling on December 15, 2017 at 10:50 but left the name of the father of the baby blank on the official document. Swati was her late mother’s name.

The Wrinkle in Time star had the child at the celebrity favorite hospital Cedars Sinai but refused to identify her baby daddy.

As previously revealed, the star herself may have had no clue as to who the lucky man even was!

“Mindy doesn’t know who the father is,” a source close to the star claimed to Radar.

“Her love life has been all over the place and she can’t quite place the guy to the time of conception,” the source added. “So, this is a hot mess.”

Kaling was not currently publicly linked to anyone romantically.