Michelle Obama Announces ‘Deeply Personal’ Memoir

Michelle Obama just announced she has written a memoir expected to hit shelves later this year.

The former FLOTUS delivered the news on Sunday to her more than 10 million Twitter followers. The book is titled BECOMING.

“Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience,” Michelle wrote. “I talk about my roots and how a girl from the South Side found her voice. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can’t wait to share my story.”

Barack Obama’s wife’s much-anticipated book is slotted to hit shelves on November 13, according to the novel’s website.

The site states Michelle has created a “work of deep reflection and mesmerizing storytelling.”

The memoir will also touch on Michelle’s demands of being a mother to Malia, 19, and Sasha, 16. Malia, a Harvard student, was recently spotted hanging out with her wealthy British boyfriend, as previously reported.

While Michelle has been writing since her departure from the White House, Melania Trump has been cutting the former First Lady’s office budget.