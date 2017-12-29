Meghan Markle Was Almost The Next Bond Girl

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Meghan Markle may be playing the role of royalty now, but before she was engaged to Prince Harry, she was almost the next Bond girl!

Meghan, 36, caught the attention of 007 producers while playing a paralegal on the show Suits.

She was shortlisted as Daniel Craigs’ next Bond girl, but because her relationship with Harry, 33, was moving fast, she was taken out of the running.

“Meghan fits the role of a Bond girl perfectly,” a source told The Sun. “She’s glamorous and sexy and a good actress.”

“The role more recently has gone to actresses deemed to be rising stars, and Meghan certainly was seen as that before her relationship with Harry became public,” the insider continued.

“The brief was to find a glamorous rising star, specifically someone American or Canadian.”

The couple’s engagement ultimately sealed the deal for producers, who decided she couldn’t play the role.