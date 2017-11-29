Matt Lauer Fired From NBC After Inappropriate Sexual Behavior Allegations

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was announced on Wednesday morning that Matt Lauer has been fired from NBC.

Savannah Guthrie, his now former co-anchor, announced at the start of the show that it is a very “sad morning here at Today and NBC News.”

She then read a letter that was sent out by NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack regarding Matt’s termination.

The letter read, “On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer.

It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards.

As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

“We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization – and do it in as transparent a manner as we can.”

A visibly emotional Savannah said on-air, “All we can say is that we are heartbroken. I’m heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear friend and my partner and he is beloved by many, many people here.”

“And I’m heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story and any other women who have their own stories to tell.”

Matt has been an an anchor on the show since 1997.