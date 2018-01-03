Liam Hemsworth Has Heart Set On A Modeling Career!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Miley Cyrus’ rumored husband Liam Hemsworth might soon be trading in movie scripts for modeling shoots!

An insider told OK! that the Australian native is hoping to get his foot inside the door of the modeling industry,

even if it means posing in steamy underwear shoots a la David Beckham and Christiano Ronaldo to make a name for himself!

“Liam is cashing in on his beefcake appeal and he’s already on his way, having captured the imagination of designers and fashion magazine editors,” the source told OK!

“He’s close to signing a deal with a major underwear/sportswear brand, and it helps he’s willing to take off his shirt for the sexy ads,” the insider said.

The actor often puts his abs on display while catching waves in Malibu. Stripping down for an underwear shoot may not be that different!

According to the insider, Liam is already close to achieving his goal, with brands like Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, and Burberry all vying for the Aussie hunk to star in their campaigns.

And modeling may not be the end of the line for Liam. The source even revealed that Miley’s man may want to design some day!

“Liam has an eye for fashion and has potential for designing down the road,” the insider shared.