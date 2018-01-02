Kendall Jenner Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kendall Jenner has denied she’s pregnant after fans thought she looked that way on her own Instagram account.

On Friday, the model and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself with a huge belly—and her fans wanted to know if she, like most of her sisters, was expecting a child!

But on Saturday, Kendall, 22, put an end to the rumors. Replying to a tweet about her possible pregnancy, the reality star wrote, “I just like bagels ok!!!”, as PEOPLE reported.

The jokey denial should be a relief for Kardashian/Jenner followers, as the clan is already burgeoning with baby news.

Although Kendall’s sister Kylie, 20, hasn’t officially confirmed it yet, she is expecting boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is pregnant and Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are expecting their third kid via surrogate mother soon.

Kendall showing off her big belly in a tight polka dot dress raised eyebrows, and she also appeared in a photo by her sister Kourtney, 38, that mysteriously obscured her lower half.

The model has been dating basketball player Blake Griffin, So it wasn’t a surprise that fans thought Kendall could have a bun in the oven.

But now, Kris Jenner’s usually stick thin daughter has indicated her big bagel eating is to blame!

As Radar readers know, Kendall’s younger sister Kylie shocked fans by getting pregnant at just 20 years old.

Although Kylie has been hiding out and staying mum about having a baby, a source told Radar her due date is early next year.