Kendall Jenner ‘ Mortified’ With Golden Globes Backlash!

Kendall Jenner said she was “honored and humbled” to attend the 2018 Golden Globes,but the model was in tears last night after getting ripped apart by social media followers, a source close to the Keeping up with the Kardashians spilled.

“Kendall was absolutely destroyed on Instagram and Twitter, and was mortified when she checked her accounts during the show,” a source close to Jenner, 22, said.

“She was crying to her sisters afterward, saying she is never going to the Globes again!”

“She does not understand why she gets so much hate, because she thought people treated her differently from the rest of family.”

“ But now realizes she is clearly being grouped into the Kardashian clan even though she’s worked so hard to be separate.”

Last night, Tweeters made fun of the catwalk queen and reality star, who was a guest of Vogue, for attending a ceremony honoring TV and film actors.

“The most confusing thing about the Golden Globes tonight is the fact that Kendall Jenner is present and I don’t understand for what reason,” one Twitter user said.

Another believed that it was all part of momager Kris Jenner’s master plan!

“Kendall literally has no reason to be at the #GoldenGlobes yet everyone is talking about her and this outrageous dress. Kris is one hell of a clever businesswoman.”

As fans know, this isn’t the first time the older sister of pregnant KUWTK star, Kylie Jenner, 20, got backlash over her behavior.

In April, 2017, Pepsi featured an ad in which Jenner handed a soda to a cop at a protest. The clip was slammed on the internet and beyond by people who claimed it trivialized cultural movements.After Kendall issued an apology, Pepsi pulled the ad.