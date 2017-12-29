Kendall Jenner Makes ‘Difficult’ Decision To Quit Her Own App

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kendall Jenner’s left a big shock when she decided to quit her very popular app on Tuesday, saying that “my goals and priorities are changing” in regards to what she wants to do in 2018.

Kendall launched her app in September of 2015 via Whalerock Industries, as a behind the scenes look into her life.

The app, which cost users $2.99 a month or $24.99 a year, gave fans an outlet to Kendall, where she would share things like intimate photos, workout advice, beauty routines, and more.

She provided in detail on her homepage, Kendall.com, the reasons for quitting her app, saying

“I’ve had an incredible 2+ years connecting with all of you, but I’ve made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018.”

“I hope you’ve enjoyed the journey as much as I have, and am looking forward to sharing the next chapter with you.”

She doesn’t say anything else regarding her reasoning for quitting the app.

Although there may be some hints given from the latest Keeping Up With The Kardashians trailer, where she admits to her sister Kim “I just get anxiety sometimes.”

Could she be overwhelmed by being so in-demand? 2017, which saw her go through some incredible highs like becoming the most profitable model in the world,

but also some difficult lows like the controversial Pepsi commercial that she starred in.