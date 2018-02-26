Kathie-Lee Betrays Hoda With Megyn Kelly Friendship

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As she wraps Olympics coverage, Hoda Kotb will be coming back to a much different dynamic as Kathie Lee Gifford and Megyn Kelly have formed an even stronger bond in Kotb’s absence, according to reports.

While Hoda was covering the Olympics, Kathie Lee and Jenna Bush Hager hosted the fourth hour of the Today show from Megyn’s studio.

Network insiders reveal KLG was thrilled to host in front of a live audience while Kotb was away. “It reminded her of the days with Regis. And, the lighting is so much better than in their dingy little set!”

An excited KLG wanted to get Kelly’s blessing before approaching NBC bosses with the hope of moving in permanently, snitched the source, adding,

“Megyn didn’t even hesitate and said she would be thrilled for them to move in and film after her show.”

“It would get good press for Megyn, showing she is a team player.”

The only problem? “KLG didn’t run it past Hoda before approaching Megyn! reveals the informant.

“Kathie Lee feels it’s only a matter of time until Hoda gives up the fourth hour. Who knows how Hoda would feel about moving across the street to Megyn’s studio?” snipes the source.

“Executives at NBC aren’t opposed to the idea, and have taken it under consideration.”

Kotb is “furious” with NBCexecs over her grueling schedule. As the new main anchor of the TODAY show, the host is beside herself as execs continue to pile her with a grueling schedule.

Kotb was “riddled with gried” after she had to leave her adopted baby daughter behind in order to cover the Olympics in South Korea.

Hoda Kotb didn’t bother to stay in South Korea for the closing ceremony of the Olympics and was just ready to get home to daughter, Haley Joy and partner, Joel,” an informant told said.

“It was a grueling almost two and a half weeks to be away from Haley.”

Kotb took over Matt Lauer‘s job as Savannah Guthrie‘s permanent cohost, and travel will become a much more frequent part of her job!

Just hours after touching back down in the Big Apple after a long and tiring trip, Kotb is said to have to be back at work first thing on Monday morning, and “Hoda isn’t happy about it.”

“She had wanted to take some time off to make up for the time spent away from Haley, but her bosses said no. The morning news ratings race takes precedence over everything.”

“Hoda and the entire Today crew were working non-stop while in South Korea,” reveals a network insider. “If they weren’t live on the air for the show, they were at various sporting events needed to be covered for Today.”

“She will be taking time off soon, but it’s not soon enough for her.”