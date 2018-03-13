Jennifer Aniston Slammed Over Marriage Split

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Aniston’s one-time BFF Chelsea Handler is rubbing salt in the wounds of her split from Justin Theroux, saying she brought it on herself, a source claims.

“Chelsea didn’t think much of Justin, but she said from the get-go that Jen would need to readjust her expectations and treatment of him if they were to stand a chance,” a source claims

Handler has been known for “not holding back on this stuff,” which was a main reason why Aniston cut her loose as a friend who she deemed unsupportive and spiteful, the insider revealed.

“But Chelsea’s feeling pretty smug and ‘I told you so’ about it now, to the point where she feels she’s owed an apology.”

As fans know, Handler, 42, has been notorious in Hollywood for backstabbing her Tinseltown pal.

The blonde funny gal burned a serious bridge with Aniston, 49, destroying their years-long friendship and getting shunned from their circle of celebrity pals.

Aniston ended her years-long friendship with Handler after she discovered she was spilling secrets about her now failed marriage to Justin Theroux, who she called it quits with on February 15, 2018.

Bot it’s reported Jen is ditching her diets for desserts after her bombshell split from Justin Theroux.

The actress teamed up with longtime best friend Courteney Cox after the heartbreak and the two were indulging nearly every night on bottles of booze and ice cream binges.

“Courteney has always been there for Jen during the tough times, and was the first person she turned to when her marriage broke down,” said a source.

“They’ve been spending a lot of nights together talking it over with a couple of bottles of wine and a pint of ice cream.”

As fans know, Aniston, 49, is known to be ultra-cautious about what she eats and drinks, but insiders reveal “she couldn’t care less right now.”

“She’s not working and is spending almost all her free time with Courteney at this point.

Courteney knows it’s going to take Jen a while to grieve this relationship.”

As fans know, the couple called it quits on February 15, 2018 after only two years of marriage.

Aniston and Theroux tied the knot in August 2015 in a private ceremony at their Bel Air home.

This was Aniston’s second marriage, her first, to Brad Pitt, ended shortly before her birthday in 2005 after he started a romance with Angelina Jolie.