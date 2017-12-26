Jamie-Lynn Spears Pregnant with Her Second Child

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jamie-Lynn Spears and her husband Jamie Watson, just revealed on Christmas Eve that they are expecting a baby next year!

It is the first child for the ‘Jamie’s’. She gave birth to daughter Maddie back in 2007 with her ex Casey Aldridge.

She shared the exciting news early on Christmas Eve, which shows Jamie & Jamie holding hands with Maddie in the middle.

“Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone…sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister

2017 was a tough year for Jamie, as her daughter Maddie was in a terrifying ATV accident back in February.

She left the hospital five days after the horrific incident, and is doing just fine 10 months later.

She recently shared a photo of them with their “angels” who helped save Maddie’s life.

Here’s hoping 2018 will be a much smoother ride for Jamie & Jamie as they embark on their new baby journey!