‘Jackass’ Star Bam Mangera Busted for DUI

Bam‘s been busted!

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jackass star Brandon “Bam” Margera was arrested at 7:53 am January 7 on DUI charges. He was booked around 10 am in the LAPD’s 77th street station. Margera was booked and released four hours later on a $15,000 bail. He’s due in court Feb. 1.

Reports claim California Highway Patrol officers, already busy with another traffic stop, pulled the reality star over after seeing him on his cell phone.

The officers smelled alcohol on his breath, and gave him a field sobriety test, which he allegedly failed.

The 38-year-old has admitted to struggling with alcohol addiction in the past, and is no stranger to the dangers of drunk driving,having lost his friend and co-star Ryan Dunn in an alcohol and speed related crash in 2011.

“I’ve never lost anybody that I cared about. It’s my best friend,” Margera said at the time .

“He was the happiest person ever, the smartest guy. He had so much talent, and he had so many things going for him.”