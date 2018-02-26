Heather Locklear Arrested For Assaulting Boyfriend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Heather Locklear hardly looks like a glamorous Hollywood actress in her latest mugshot!

The 56-year-old rehab alum appears haggard and puffy in the snap taken just moments after her arrest for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend and three police officers last night.

As reported, cops responded to a 911 call made from Locklear’s Thousand Oaks, California, home around 10 pm last night for a “domestic issue.”

Locklear was “uncooperative,” and pushed three officers, Captain Garo Kuredjian, a spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Kuredjian said officials are still trying to piece together who was involved in the alleged domestic violence issue and what happened before the deputies responded to the home,

but according to police scanner audio obtained by Radar, Locklear’s brother called 911 after he allegedly witnessed the star assaulting her boyfriend.

According to authorities, Locklear said she had sustained injuries before the deputies arrived at her home,

“Out of an abundance of caution, she was evaluated at a hospital before she was taken to jail, but she posted bail sometime before 6:30 a.m. today,” Kuredjian said.

She posted $20,000 bail this morning, and was released from jail.As previously reported, Locklear checked into rehab for the sixth time over the holidays, and beat up boyfriend Chris Heisser in the fall.