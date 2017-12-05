Director Bryan Singer Fired From Queen Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Production on the much-anticipated film Bohemian Rhapsody is in disarray after director Bryan Singer was fired on December 4 over his bad behind-the-scenes behavior.

“He’s in really bad shape, and went on a crazy bender over Thanksgiving, basically telling the studio to go f**k itself,” an insider revealed.

“He’s been on bad behavior this entire shoot,” continued the insider, “staying out until 2 or 3 a.m. every night and showing up to set completely hungover, or worse.”

While Singer blamed “back pain” for his shocking bad behavior, there may be a more sinister explanation for the havoc he’s creating behind the scenes.

“The studio basically had a conversation asking if there were going to be any allegations dropping on him and that was the straw that broke [the camel’s back],” the insider said.

“Something might be about to drop,” a second source told Radar. “Simon Halls [the publicist hired for Singer in 2013] just fired him as a client.”

Production was shut down on December 1, 2017 after Singer was missing from the set of the Queen biopic, which stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, the band’s frontman.

Twentieth Century Fox confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. There was a “growing clash” between the director and actor, which led to a confrontation between Singer and Malek on the set in London.

He is clearly not welcome back.

“They’ve already spoken to two directors about stepping in to finish the last few weeks of filming,” added the insider.