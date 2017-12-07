Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Sentenced To 60 Years For Child Porn Possession

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former US Gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar, has been sentenced to 60 years in jail after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

The sleazy physician arrived in a Michigan courthouse this Thursday morning and the much-awaited trial took place at 11am.

This past July, Nassar pled guilty to three federal charges of obtaining and possessing child porn as well as of destroying computer files to rid himself of blame during an investigation. The judge gave him six decades behind bars after police found 37,000 images of child porn on his personal hard drives and inside his home.

In a separate case, Nassar also admitted to having sexually abused seven underage female athletes. Since his confession, over 140 victims have come forward to accuse him of sexual assault.

Just this week, one of Nassar’s victims, retired Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney sent a letter to the federal judge in his case, detailing the sexual abuse she received by Nassar over the course of her young career. She and her mother asked that he be given the strongest sentence possible, as his horrendous crimes caused underage girls and their families overwhelming distress.