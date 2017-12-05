Gretchen Rossi Demanding Big Bucks For ‘RHOC’ Return

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Season 13 of Real Housewives of Orange County will definitely be unlucky for Tamra Judge, as her longtime nemesis Gretchen Rossi is deep in negotiations to return to the show.

But the explosive drama she’ll surely bring will cost Bravo a pretty penny!

“Gretchen is willing to return, but producers know she will only sign if they offer the kind of money she can’t refuse,” a production insider revealed,

adding that Rossi wants a comparable salary to that of RHOC standouts Judge and Vicki Gunvalson. (Gunvalson made a reported $750,000 last season.)

But insiders claimed execs think she’s worth the big check!

On the heels of Gunvalson’s shocking reconciliation with Judge, “producers for RHOC know that they need someone who is going to bring the drama, and Gretchen will certainly do just that,” a network insider said.

“Gretchen will never, ever make up with Tamra. The two hate each other so much and it does not matter to Gretchen whether or not Vicki let it go because she will not.”

Despite her feud with Judge, 50, Rossi has RHOC vet Gunvalson, 55, on her side as a close friend.

The 39-year-old fiancé of Slade Smiley, 44, has been at war with Judge for years. The feud exploded again this past season when Rossi blasted Judge for her

estrangement from daughter, Sidney, 18. Peggy Sulahian and Lydia McLaughlin will not be returning next year.