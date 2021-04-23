Ahead of the 2021 Oscars, Gold Meets Golden teamed up with Italian songstress Laura Pausini and This Is Us star Blake Stadnik (known for his role as Jack Damon) to release an inspirational and emotional tribute dedicated to the Paralympic movement and Los Angeles Adaptive Sports Charity, Angel City Sports. Set to the song “Io Si (Seen),” the music video features clips from the 2020 Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix, which chronicles the history and current standing of the Paralympic Games.

Originally, “Io Si (Seen)” was featured in the 2020 Netflix film The Life Ahead — directed by Eduardo Ponti and starring Sophia Loren — for which it won the Golden Globe for best song at the 2021 ceremony. Cowritten by Pausini, 46, and Diane Warren, the track is also nominated for Best Original Song — Motion Picture at the 2021 Academy Awards.

“I’m happy to be here supporting the athletes of the Paralympics and the kid of Angel City Sports,” Pausini says before the video. “Today I would like to dedicate to you all a very special version of ‘Io Si (Seen),’ a song that I wrote with Diane Warren, with the amazing voice of Blake Stadnik.”

The music videos release kicks off Gold Meets Golden’s series of inspiring one-on-one conversations between Hollywood’s actors and athletes of professional, Olympic and Paralympic disciplines. This series will benefit both Gold Meets Golden Charity and Angel City Sports, which provides access to needed equipment, coaching and training for aspiring youth and adult Paralympic hopefuls.

“Whether you’re part of the visually impaired community like myself, the greater disabled community, or any community, you deserve to be seen for your many, many gifts,” Stadnik, 28, says before the music video starts.

Donate to Angel City Sports by clicking here.