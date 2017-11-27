‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Arrested For Domestic Battery Against Husband

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Naya Rivera has been arrested and charged with domestic battery against her husband, Ryan Dorsey, one month after calling off their divorce.

According to WSAZ-TV, a local TV station, the former Glee star was arrested at a home in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday night.

According to the site, deputies say when they arrived, they chatted with Ryan about the incident,

and he claims Naya struck him in the head and bottom lip while they were walking their two-year-old son, Josey.

Ryan provided cell phone video of the incident to law enforcement, according to local news reports.

The actress was released on $1,000 bond and it was claimed on Twitter that her father-in-law picked her up at the courthouse.

In 2016, Naya filed for divorce from Ryan after two years of marriage but in October she called it off.