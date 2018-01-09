‘Girls’ Star Lena Dunham Splits With Jack Antonoff After 5 Years

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lena Dunham is now a single girl after ending her five-year relationship with Jack Antonoff.

E! News reports the Girls star and the Bleachers front man broke up amicably last month.

“Jack and Lena were growing apart and it just made sense for them to end their relationship where it was,” a source told E!

“They want the best for each other no matter what. They are both moving on.”

The now slender writer-director hasn’t been seen in public with Antonoff since a Grammys pre-party nearly a year ago.

Dunham made subtle hints about her frustration over her boyfriend dragging his feet on proposing.

She took to Twitter in late October to reveal that she thought her longtime lover was going to pop the question, only to find out that she was completely wrong.

“I thought Jack was furtively planning a proposal to me with his sister,” she wrote. “And he just admitted I actually caught him ‘talking s**t’ about me!”

“Now I literally can’t sleep cuz [sic] I’m laughing too hard and I am also keeping him awake,” she continued. “5.5 years, no rock and you know what? It’s real nice.”

Dunham, 31, and Antonoff, 33, started dating in 2012, but she had been downplaying any proposal pressures for years, explaining to Ellen DeGeneres in 2015 that she was in no rush to get hitched.

“I mean, we own a dog together,” she told the talk show host. “We own a home together, but the marriage thing is a big deal.”

Originally, Dunham said she was delaying marriage until everyone had the right to wed. But after gay marriage became legal, she changed her tune.

“We were hiding behind fake liberal ideals,” she quipped to DeGneres. “But then we were like, we’re not gonna suddenly just get engaged because it became legal, we better wait for a moment where we feel excited about this.”