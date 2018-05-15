Corruption & Dark Secrets: Inside Boston Gangster Whitey Bulger's Shady Crime Scheme

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Whitey Bulger was one of the most feared gangsters in Boston from 1975 to 1990. Apart from being responsible for at least 11 murders, the killer also served as an FBI informant who tipped off police to take out other organized crime groups. By doing this, he strengthened his own crime network.

The 2015 film Black Mass, starring Johnny Depp, was based off of the hectic life and dark secrets of the crime boss himself.

Nearly three decades after the brutal murders, REELZ is releasing its shocking docuseries Murder Made Me Famous: Whitey Bulger, in hopes of comprehending Whitey Bulger’s criminal past.

“Now, there are other law-enforcement agencies on his tail, and they’re conducting their own investigations,” recalls Murder Me Famous’ Steve Helling in the show teaser.

Bulger was known for killing gangsters and innocent bystanders. The wide variety of his murders got him on the FBI’s Most Wanted list, where he stayed for 12 years.

“We were the state police organized crime unit. If we didn’t go out and investigate organized crime, then we were part of the problem, and the last thing I wanted to be is part of that problem,” says retired Massachusetts State Police Officer, Thomas Foley.

“He gathered information, but every time he was this close to catching Whitey or the Winter Hill gang, his investigations would be compromised,” explains Margaret McClean, Author of Whitey on Trial.

“We realized that it was more than just Bulger that we were dealing with, that there was a lot of corruption going on in the Boston area as a result of Bulger’s relationship with law enforcement,” adds Foley.

Murder Made Me Famous: Whitey Bulger airs Saturday, May 19 at 8:00 ET/ PT on REELZ.