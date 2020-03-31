For the Love of Omega-3s

Michael Chernow started in the restaurant industry at the age of 13 as a dishwasher and delivery boy. Today he runs two successful NYC restaurant concepts with multiple locations: The Meatball Shop and Seamore’s. It was his love of seafood that started the launch of Seamore’s, which focuses on serving sustainable, locally-caught fish.

As someone in tune with a healthy lifestyle, Chernow advocates for adding Omega-3 fatty acids into your diet, as they offer a plethora of benefits, from improved cardiovascular health to brain functionality. If you don’t have access to the fatty fish that provide these valuable Omega-3’s, Chernow recommends Ocean Remedies’ Krill Oil as an essential supplement.

