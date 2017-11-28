Female Worker At Nick Lachey’s Bar Shot In The Face On Thanksgiving

Nick Lachey is seeking justice for his female bar employee who was shot in the face this past Thanksgiving.

Ellie Richardson is a bartender at the 44-year-old singer’s Cincinnati sports bar. After leaving the venue on Thanksgiving night, she got into a verbal argument with a driver that almost hit her with his van. The suspect then fired a shot at Richardson’s head. She was sent to the hospital with injuries on her face and jaw, but remains in stable condition. Richardson’s boss Lachey tweeted to his followers after the incident, saying:

“Ellie is the brightest light and she will find a way to shine through this darkness. Anyone with any information, help us find some justice.”

According to the YouCaring page, “It’s still unclear how long [Richardson will] be in the hospital and what her recovery process will entail.”

The funds collected from the campaign will go toward her medical expenses and toward helping support her help support her family until she’s back on her feet.