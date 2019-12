Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Farrah Abraham is setting the bar straight! The reality TV star revealed to starmagazine.com exclusively the truth about what really happened at the reunion show brawl with Amber Portwood and if she’ll ever return to Teen Mom OG again!

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!