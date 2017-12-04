Dwanye ‘The Rock’ Johnson Finally Address Tyrese Feud

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is responding to Tyrese, who has been feuding with him for months over the Fast & Furious franchise.

The singer and actor was upset that The Rock is doing a spin-off film, which will be released in 2019, pushing back the release date of ‘F9’ to 2020.

“At the end of the day, the only thing I want to do is make a great movie for the fans.”

“I never ever get wrapped up in the sludge of the bulls*** that can be connected at times to a franchise,” The Rock told EW without directly mentioning Tyrese.

“So I never get dragged into it. I never respond to any of that.” He said.

Earlier this month, Tyrese, who has raised eyebrows over his behavior lately, posted a photo on Instagram of himself, Vin Diesel, and The Rock, along with the caption,

“Hello world………. hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe…….. I’m sorry to announce that if Dwayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce –“

“You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours……… close your eyes dude you’re a “Clown”. He wrote.

Tyrese apparently felt that The Rock doing his own spinoff hurt him financially and broke up the Fast & Furious family.

Something tells us that the same amount of fans will be heading to the theater for both ‘F9’ and The Rock’s spinoff though!