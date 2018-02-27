‘Dance Mom’s’ Abby–Lee Miller Prison Release Delayed

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dance Moms diva Abby Lee Miler won’t be dancing out of prison anytime soon!

The 52-year-old reality star’s expected early release from prison to a nearby halfway house has been delayed due to an overcrowding, and that she will not be transferred until as late as April.

“They are actually holding Abby Lee later because there is no room at the halfway house she was set to go to.”

“But it’s nothing against Abby personally. It is something that is happening everywhere,” the source said.

Now, according to the source, “Abby is furious! She feels like she is being targeted.”

“Abby had a nuclear meltdown over this. She had her bags packed, so to speak. She was ready to go.”

As previously reported, Miller — who pled guilty to fraud charges in 2016 — was reportedly scheduled to be transferred to a halfway house bear the California prison on February 20 to serve out the remainder of her 366 day sentence.

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, Miller’s release date is still listed as June 21, 2018.