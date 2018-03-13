Craig Mack’s Suddenly Dies At 47—No Autopsy To Be Conducted

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Despite his sudden death, rapper Craig Mack‘s body will not undergo an autopsy or toxicology testing according to reports.

The singer was only 47-years-old when he was found unresponsive due to heart failure at his home in Walterboro, South Carolina, according to the Colleton County Coroner’s Office.

“He died just before nine o’clock last night,” Coroner Richard Harvey said. “And we are simply listing it as natural causes.”

The coroner also revealed that an autopsy would not be conducted at the family’s request.

“Because of his medical history, the family asked that we leave it as natural causes,” Harvey added.

Mack is best known for his classic hit “Flava in Ya Ear.” The song earned him a Grammy Award in 1994 for Best Rap Solo Performance.

After finding fame, Mack left his life in music to become a minister in South Carolina.