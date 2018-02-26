‘Clerks’ Director Kevin Smith Survives ‘ Massive Heart Attack’

Filmmaker Kevin Smith is a lucky man after surviving what he called a “massive” heart attack on Sunday night. The Clerks director revealed the near-death experience early Monday morning from his Twitter account. “After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack,” Smith wrote. “The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”).” “If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!” Smith was referring to the two performances of “Kevin Smith Live!” he had scheduled at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California. His first performance was at 6 pm. and the second was at 9 p.m., according to the theatre’s website. Smith shared the scary news on the social networking site along with a selfie from his hospital bed. The director appeared in shock as he had wide eyes and tubes around his face. Since sharing the news, Smith has received an outpouring of well wishes from his friends in the industry, including actor Chris Pratt. “Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer,” Pratt wrote. “Can you please pray with me people!?” Smith is scheduled to appear in Hollywood on March 3 for another performance with Ralph Garman. Smith has yet to say whether or not he will be able to attend.