Death Of A Rising Star: Inside Christina Grimmie’s Tragic Killing

Musician Christina Grimmie made a name for herself after she enchanted audiences with her talent on The Voice. Right at the height of her fame, the young star was brutally killed by an armed stalker as she was signing autographs in Orlando.

REELZ’s new docuseries, Christina Grimmie: A Voice Silenced, shines a light on the heartbreaking truth behind her sudden death, and shares insight into the loving family she left behind.

As RadarOnline.com has learned from the chilling clip, Grimmie was brought up in a loving and stable home. She was adored by all and praised for her talent throughout her years in the industry.

“She’s genuinely probably the most unique person I’ve ever met. She’s very charismatic, very funny, she’s one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met too,” says Grimmie’s friend, Nicole Shelton, in the video.

“She was always singing. She had a karaoke machine that she said was her favorite thing to play around with and then she thought ‘Oh it would be so cool if I told everybody like, no I want to be a singer,’” explains Buzzfeed’s Claudia Rosenbaum.

As Radar readers know, Christina Grimmie recorded six albums before her tragic death in 2016. She was only 22 at the time.

“It’s just so incredible when you see what she was able to accomplish as a teenager from a small town on her own,” adds Stalking Activist, Lenora Claire, in the shocking show teaser.

Christina Grimmie: A Voice Silenced airs Saturday, March 3 at 10 ET / PT on REELZ.