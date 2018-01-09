Chris Evans And Jenny Slate ‘ Making Plans to Get Married’ Next Summer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have already moved in together and now feel ready to take the next step in their on-again romance.

“Getting back together was the best thing they ever did and they’ve come out wiser and more appreciative,” a source exclusively told OK!.

“It’s been heaven living together in New York and now they’re making plans to get married next summer or spring at the earliest.”

“One of the nice things about Jenny is that she can hang with him and his buddies and have a good time,” the insider gushed.

“She’s very sociable… and he can’t imagine life without her.”

As OK! readers’ know, a source told OK! back in December, the two were making plans to move in together weeks after they rekindled their 9-month relationship.

However, Jenny wasn’t down to take such a big step without some sort of commitment.

“[They’re] looking at apartments in New York to share and Chris is also shopping for engagement rings,” said the insider.

“Jenny is thrilled,” added the source. “Everything’s working out the way she wanted.”