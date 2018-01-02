Carrie Underwood ‘Not Quite Looking The Same’ After ‘Freak Accident’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carrie Underwood broke her wrist after she recently took a nasty spill from the front steps of her home, but the singer is now revealing her injuries were actually much worse.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,”

Underwood told her fan club members in a new post, revealing the November fall also resulted in a severe wound to her face.

“In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall,

the doctor told Mike,” Underwood’s husband, “that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in,”she wrote . “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

Though she is slowly recovering from her injuries, Underwood, 34, revealed she is “not quite looking the same.”

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful,” she noted.

“I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”

But, she added, life marches on.

“I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way,” wrote Underwood.

“And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.”