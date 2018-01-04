Boozed-Up NFL Heiress Attacks Man, Splits His Head Open With Designer Glass Purse

Millionaire socialite Jacqueline Kent Cooke- the millionaire socialite daughter of former Washington Redskins owner Jack Kent Cooke–was arrested for assaulting a man after allegedly making an anti-Semitic comment towards his family at Manhattan restaurant.
According to Page Six, the woman hit the man, Matthew Haberkorn, on the face with her $400 glass purse on New Years’s Eve.
Jacqueline, 29, left Matthew, 52, with a bloody injury on the side of his head, according to The Post.
“She clocks me on the head with her glass purse,” he said. Matthew also claimed that the socialite seemed drunk, as she fell to the ground after striking him on the head, and then ran off with her boyfriend.
Jacqueline – who told police she also suffered some injuries during the bizarre incident – was arrested and charged with assault this Wednesday. She is expected to be arraigned at Manhattan Criminal Court.