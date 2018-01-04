STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Arrested!

Boozed-Up NFL Heiress Attacks Man, Splits His Head Open With Designer Glass Purse

The millionaire party girl allegedly made anti-Semitic slurs before the attack.

By ,

Millionaire socialite Jacqueline Kent Cooke- the millionaire socialite daughter of former Washington Redskins owner Jack Kent Cookewas arrested for assaulting a man after allegedly making an anti-Semitic comment towards his family at Manhattan restaurant.

According to Page Six, the woman hit the man, Matthew Haberkorn, on the face with her $400 glass purse on New Years’s Eve.

Jacqueline, 29, left Matthew, 52, with a bloody injury on the side of his head, according to The Post.

He then confronted her and that is when she struck him with the heavy purse.

“She clocks me on the head with her glass purse,” he said. Matthew also claimed that the socialite seemed drunk, as she fell to the ground after striking him on the head, and then ran off with her boyfriend.

Jacqueline – who told police she also suffered some injuries during the bizarre incident – was arrested and charged with assault this Wednesday. She is expected to be arraigned at Manhattan Criminal Court.

Filed under:
Comments