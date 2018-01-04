Boozed-Up NFL Heiress Attacks Man, Splits His Head Open With Designer Glass Purse

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Millionaire socialite Jacqueline Kent Cooke- the millionaire socialite daughter of former Washington Redskins owner Jack Kent Cooke–was arrested for assaulting a man after allegedly making an anti-Semitic comment towards his family at Manhattan restaurant.

According to Page Six, the woman hit the man, Matthew Haberkorn, on the face with her $400 glass purse on New Years’s Eve.

Jacqueline, 29, left Matthew, 52, with a bloody injury on the side of his head, according to The Post.

“I went to the bathroom as we were leaving,” Matthew said of the encounter. “She made a comment to my mother, ‘Hurry up, you Jew,’ as she was getting her jacket.”

He then confronted her and that is when she struck him with the heavy purse.