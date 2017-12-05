Blac Chyna Reveals Baby Dream Won’t Be With Dad Rob This Christmas

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rob Kardashian better prepare for a blue Christmas!

The E! star’s ex Blac Chyna revealed that the estranged pair’s daughter, one-year-old Dream, will be spending Christmas with her this year!

“We’ll be spending it together at my house,” Chyna told People.

She made no mention of her baby daddy Rob! Instead, she gushed over how excited her kiddies are for Christmas morning.

“King is really excited about Santa, decorating the Christmas tree and his gifts! So it’s really exciting to get the house holiday ready,” she shared.

“And Dream is fascinated with Santa and loves all of the lights,” Chyna told the mag. “She’s getting into it all.”

Rob and Chyna had a volatile relationship that hit rock bottom when Rob slammed Chyna on Instagram over the summer. He accused his ex-fiancée of using drugs and cheating on him.

Rob also posted nude photos of Chyna. The two eventually reached an agreement to “peacefully co-parent” Dream as long as Rob agreed to keep away from Chyna,

and she agreed to drop a domestic abuse hearing against him back in September.