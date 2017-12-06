Beyonce’s Marriage Was ‘Very Rough’ After Jay-Z Cheated On Her

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Beyonce may be the greatest entertainer of our generation, and one one of the most beautiful women in the world, but she deals with struggles like the rest of us.

This month, her husband Jay-Z admitted to cheating on her, which is unfathomable to the Beyhive. And now it’s been alleged that they almost didn’t make it.

The singer, who has been with Jay-Z for over a decade, lost faith in the relationship after he cheated, as a source told People,

“It was very rough for them to stay married. It took Beyoncé a long time to trust again. She was struggling to move on and forgive.”

For years, it’s been rumored that Jay-Z cheated on his wife, especially after a video surfaced of that infamous elevator fight between him and Solange at an after-party for the Met Gala in 2014.

Many fans speculated it was because she was tired of him cheating on her sister.

Despite his infidelity, “keeping her family together was very important,” to Beyonce, the insider noted. It wasn’t an easy road though. “It took them years to get to the point where they are now,”

and “If it’s wasn’t for Blue Ivy, they might not be together,” the source added.Therapy was also a major key in helping them move forward, and now, they look as close as ever.