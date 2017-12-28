Beyonce ‘Living In Constant Fear’ That Jay –Z Will Cheat Again, Says Insider

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Despite admitting that their marriage was “very rough” after Jay Z cheated on Beyoncé, it seemed like things were on the up and up.

But according to a new Life & Style article, Queen Bey may still have some residual feelings about her man’s roaming eye.

After it was long speculated that the Grammy-winning rapper had cheated on his wife Beyoncé with “Becky with the good hair”,

Jay Z finally publicly admitted he had a roaming eye in November after the release of his album 4:44.

But just earlier this month, Jay said that despite the fact that Bey was “struggling to move on and forgive” ,

when he first told her about his cheating, therapy and Blu Ivy, 5, made them stronger than ever.

Still, that hasn’t stopped doubts from settling in for the pop star, who has can’t seem to shake what happened.

“Ever since Jay admitted to cheating, Beyoncé can’t stop thinking about it,” a source told Life & Style.

“Jay thought once he came clean, she would forgive him. But instead it’s made things worse,” the insider continued.

The fact that the hip-hop star had been away throughout most of November and December while he was on tour for 4:44 hasn’t help matters either.

The source went on, “Beyoncé was at home with three children while he was out touring, and she was living in constant fear that he would cheat again.”

Not even their kids have kept their family intact. “Beyoncé and Jay had a short honeymoon phase where they came together for their twins.”

“But that didn’t last. Beyoncé can’t seem to get past his cheating,” the insider concluded.