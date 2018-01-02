Abuse, Sexual Harassment & Threats! Wendy Williams’ Secret Lawsuit Exposed

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams has discussed sexual harassment accusations against celebrities on The Wendy Williams Show. But in a bombshell lawsuit, the talk-show host and her husband were once sued for the very same offense.

And now exclusive details and the outcome of the explosive 2008 suit have been revealed.

In the lawsuit obtained from the United States District Court Southern District of New York, Nicole Spence sued Inner City Broadcast Corporation, Williams and her husband Kevin Hunter on June 11, 2008 for “unlawful employment practices and discriminatory treatment, harassment and unlawful retaliation against Plaintiff.”

During Spence’s employment on radio show The Wendy Williams Experience, she claimed she was forced to work in a “hostile work environment” based on her gender.

“Plaintiff has been degraded as a woman, subjected to vulgar acts of sexual harassment, repeatedly sexually propositioned, verbally abused, called a ‘stupid f**king b***h,’ cursed, yelled at and physically threatened with violence,” the complaint claimed.

Spence, who was employed in August 2004 and was promoted to a Talent Producer in May 2006, claimed her written and verbal complaints regarding the unlawful conduct caused the company and Williams to retaliate against her.

She alleged that she was stripped of her material job duties and was “physically threatened” and “nearly attacked” by Williams.

She claimed company executives paid for her husband Hunter, and at times his girlfriend, to go with company employees on trips to Puerto Rico, Jamaica and other places.

As reports claim, Hunter has reportedly been hiding a secret affair with massage therapist Sharina Hudson for years. Williams has denied the rumors.