The Shocking Truth Behind 50 Cent’s Downward Spiral To Bankruptcy

In 2014, 50 Cent was at the peak of his career. Having landed a $78 million underwear campaign, the rapper proved that he could thrive in any industry – and make it big! Four years later, however, the forgotten star is broke and nowhere to be seen!

In REELZ’s new episode, Broke & Famous: 50 Cent, reporters look to expose the true reason why the former music icon lost his riches, and the Hollywood feud that led him to bankruptcy.

“At this point he’s making just beyond what he was making in the music game, [which] proves that he has a keen sense of business, he’s a savvy businessman,” says Us Weekly’s Marisa Sullivan in the clip.

That same year, 50 Cent, 42, was named one of Fords’ top five richest stars of hip-hop – with his net worth being over $140 million.

The not-so-humble rapper even bragged to fans and followers about his wealth, writing on Instagram: “I just did a deal for $78 million of underwear, what did y’all mother f***ers do today? Lol lol #boom.”

It seemed like nothing could stop him – until just two years later, he filed for bankruptcy, citing debts of $36 million.

