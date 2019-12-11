Star Holiday Sweepstakes 2019

Holiday Shopping Season is right around the corner, and this prize pack from celebrity gifting experts, Backstage Creations (the company that produces the Official Celebrity Gift Bags for the Emmys and MTV and other shows), will help make your shopping easier! Your prize will be full of goodies, including toys, electronics, beauty, cookware, home goods, accessories and so much more!

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Enter now, sweepstakes ends December 18th:

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

This prize includes:

Items in photo subject to change based on availability- some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations.

OFFICIAL RULES.