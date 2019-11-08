American Cinematheque 2019 Sweepstakes

You too can be a star! Win the bag given to Kristen Stewart, Seth Rogan, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and more at the American Cinematheque Gala Honoring Charlize Theron.
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
Enter now, sweepstakes ends November 15th:
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
Gift bag items include:
- BethCarina – The Diamond Trio pendant inspired by the strength of three features raw diamonds in rhodium plated sterling silver and has a minimum total carat weight of 1ct.
- CA Souls: Morse Code Jewelry – CA Souls dainty, beautiful bracelets with a meaningful message- in Morse code!
- Caravel Group, Inc – VEA Proactive Hydration is a great tasting, better for you beverage with only 17 calories per serving, 5% real juice, vitamins A, B3, B5, B6, B12, C, E, electrolytes, and only 4 carbs.
- Carrol Boyes Corporation USA – Created 30 years ago, the Carrol Boyes brand has stood the test of time with its quirky originality and strong artistic design.
- Christian Dior Parfums – J’adore Eau de Parfum.
- Delsey Luggage – Elegant and timeless, this collection offers lightness while maintaining durability, made of 100% virgin polycarbonate, Turenne features recessed double spinner wheels for effortless mobility, a deluxe interior including shoe and laundry bags, and our patented Zip SECURITECH for maximum security.
- DOS CASAS HOTEL, San Miguel de Allenda, MX – San Miguel de Allende’s most sophisticated retreat, where bespoke contemporary design melds with time- honored Mexican hospitality. Prize includes promo item
- ESPACIO, The Jewel of Waikiki – Waikiki’s most exclusive oceanfront address, ESPACIO’s nine luxurious suites are a haven for the world’s most discerning traveler offering privacy in the heart of the vibrant city and VIP access to Hawaii’s most sought-after experiences and cuisine. Prize includes notepad and pen.
- FERRERO ROCHER – Ferrero Rocher 5 Piece Gift Box, fine hazelnut chocolates.
- Frank J Sileo, PhD – “Bee Still” is a child-friendly introduction to meditation.
- HAAS Wellness Center – Aesthetic and wellness services including facials and laser treatments for anti-aging, hyperpigmentation, acne scarring, reducing fine lines, and overall rejuvenating with no downtime, body-sculpting using Trusculpt iD the latest technology for fat reduction using heat, and yoga therapy.
- Helen Ficalora – Helen Ficalora Beautiful Cherry blossom ring solid 14k gold and silver adjustable.
- ILHA Candles – Fragrant, hand-poured soy candles made with love in Queens, NY.
- JSX – 1 complimentary roundtrip flight on hop-on jet service JSX, servicing major West Coast destinations.
- Lindo F – Customizable hats with interchangeable fur pom poms.
- Lulus – The Dressed Smart Cape Blazer paired with the Well Mannered Satin Paperbag Waist Pants from Lulus makes a dreamy statement outfit for stylish drama on and off the clock.
- Lumene – Lumene’s NEWLY! REFORMULATED Arctic Berry Cocktail Oil now features a new and improved formula and packaging; the product nurtures, hydrates and brightens the skin effectively, leaving it glowing and soft.
- Sera Labs Seratopical – Includes both Seratopical Radiant Glow CBD Facial Oil- featuring 300mg of fast-absorbing CBD, this age-defying facial oil uses luxurious marula, argan, grapeseed, English lavender, and sunflower oils to rapidly nourish your skin and give it a gorgeous radiant glow AND Seratopical Exfoliating Polish- pamper and cleanse your skin with this age-defying micropowder polish that moisturizes with a nourishing cocktail of CBD, AHAs, and Orange Oil for a smooth, beautiful finish.
- SplinterSeed LLC – Tidashi, a simple and elegant Titanium mini-tool for every day cutting needs.
- True Gold Honey – Award-winning True Gold Honey offers 5 Varieties of 100% pure raw and unfiltered California honey from their 4th generation family bee business.
- Z Supply – The Leopard Sherpa Coat is designed with a bonded Sherpa construction featuring Z Supply’s signature leopard print throughout.
Items in photo subject to change based on availability- some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations.