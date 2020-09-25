What's Hot This Week - October 9th

These are the products and places that we are obsessed with this week!
Hydroxycut Drink Mix
Get an edge with double duty Hydroxycut Gummies. According to the brand, the supplement contains a science-backed weight loss ingredient, C. canephora robusta, to help you get in shape, as well as vitamins and minerals to help support general good health. These mixed fruit flavored gummies are also convenient for when you’re on the go. (hydroxycut.com)
- SPONSORED
Average weight loss with the key ingredient (C. canephora robusta) was 10.95 lbs. in 60 days with a low-calorie diet, and 3.7 lbs. in 8 weeks with a calorie-reduced diet and moderate exercise.
O3waterworks Sanitizing Spray Bottle
Keep your home clean — and save the planet — with the O3waterworks Sanitizing Spray Bottle. Just add tap water, and you’ve got a non- toxic, chlorine- and alcohol-free cleaner that kills 99 percent of common bacteria and pathogens. Fans like Jamie-Lynn Sigler love that it’s safe to use on all surfaces — and even on your pets! $199, o3waterworks.com
Prince & Spring Collection from Boxed
Essential household items delivered straight to your door is nonnegotiable these days. The Prince & Spring Collection from Boxed offers more than 130 high-quality products— from paper towels and detergents to coffees and snacks — at incredible savings. And the company gets bonus points for its amazing packaging! boxed.com/princespring
FEAT Hoodies
Whether you’re just kicking back or on the move, stay warm this fall with FEAT Hoodies. Made from premium cotton, they’re finished with a signature ButterWash process to make them super soft. No wonder celebs like Selma Blair swear by these stylish sweats to keep them comfy all day long. $89 and up, featclothing.com
SGX NYC
Don’t have time to wash your hair? SGX NYC Happy Place Nourishing Dry Shampoo instantly cleans dirty, oily tresses and brushes out without a trace of residue. The formula’s coconut oil, provitamin B5 and biotin blend revives dull hair to give you softer, silkier locks. Bonus: Its green coconut scent will put a smile on your face! hannaford.com
