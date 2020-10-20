What's Hot This Week - October 21st

Here is everything we are obsessed with this week!
Hydroxycut Black
You work hard, so get the Fall body you want by adding Hydroxycut Black to your diet and exercise plan. According to the brand, this supplement gives you an energy boost with caffeine and can help you lose weight with C. canephora robusta. (hydroxycut.com
Average weight loss with the key ingredient (C. canephora robusta) was 10.95 lbs. in 60 days with a low-calorie diet, and 3.7 lbs. in 8 weeks with a calorie-reduced diet and moderate exercise.
Allie's Banana Bread
“I consider myself the banana bread queen,” says Allie Chernick — and that’s no brag, just fact! Using a recipe passed down from her grandmother, the Brooklyn, N.Y., baker started out by making loaves for housewarmings, school fundraisers and office parties. “I’d bring a freshly baked loaf really just anywhere I went, and people got obsessed,” says Allie, who opened her online bakery, alliesbananabread.com, last summer. Locals can choose from Plain, Vegan, Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Cup (left) and more. Check out her goodies on Instagram @alliesbananabread
Ring Concierge
Finding the perfect engagement ring just got a whole lot easier, thanks to Vow by RC, a new collection from Ring Concierge that lets clients try on pieces from the comfort of home. Choose from 13 timeless styles and nine diamond shapes, and Vow will send a kit of cubic zirconia replicas, as well as offer live chats with diamond experts to help you select and design the ring of your dreams. In addition to being hassle-free, most of the collection retails for less than $10,000. Bring on the bling! (ringconcierge.com
All About Curls
Keep your curly hair looking fabulous with this convenient, travel-friendly beauty kit containing No Lather Cleanser, Quenched Cream Conditioner and Luxe Leave-In Detangler and Taming Cream. Free of silicones, parabens and sulfates, All About Curls naturally nourishes hair while boosting shine and manageability. (sallybeauty.com
Prisoner Wine
When Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga and Lana Del Rey are in the mood for a little vino, they’re likely to crack open a bottle from Napa Valley’s Prisoner Wine Company. Choose from a crisp white like Blindfold 2018 with hints of citrus and apple, or full-bodied reds like the pinot noir Eternally Silenced 2018, Saldo 2018 — which has notes of cherry and baking spice — or the label’s unique luxury blend, The Prisoner 2018. We’ll have what they’re having! (theprisonerwinecompany.com
