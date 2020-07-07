What's Hot This Week - July 6th

These are the products and places that we are obsessed with this week!
Hydroxycut Gummies
Who doesn’t love vitamins in a gummy? Mixed Fruit–flavored Hydroxycut Gummies also pack a key weight loss ingredient (C. canephora robusta)
that’s been scientifically researched to help users achieve real results! Plus, they’re so convenient! (shop.hydroxycut.com
)
MISSION Cooling Bucket Hat
The 3-inch brim is in. Mission’s Cooling Bucket Hat boasts an extended edge for the ultimate in sun and glare protection. However, that’s not its only fab feature — UPF 50 fabric blocks 98 percent of the sun’s harmful UV rays and cools instantly when activated with water! Find the adjustable $24.99 accessory at Walmart locations or online. (mission.com
)
Stealing Home by Sherryl Woods
Take a break from Netflix and chill with the book that inspired the streaming service’s hit new show Sweet Magnolias. Stealing Home by Sherryl Woods tells the story of Maddie Townsend who lives in a town called Serenity, but finds her life turned upside down when the father of her three children leaves her for a younger woman. The endearing tale’s Kindle edition is available for $7.99 (amazon.com
)
Nevada's Edgewood Tahoe
Experience elevated amenities while surrounded by natural beauty at Nevada’s Edgewood Tahoe. The 235-acre lakefront resort — with the area’s only private beach on South Lake Tahoe — offers 154 plush guest rooms and suites, an 18-hole championship golf course, an 8,500-square-foot spa, three acclaimed restaurants, premium shopping and much more. (edgewoodtahoe.com
)
Diptyque Self-Care
Take self-care up a glam notch, courtesy of Diptyque. The renowned fragrance purveyor has created a collection of skin and body products that combine efficacy and sensuality, like the apropos for the times Softening Hand Wash ($62), Exfoliating Hand Wash ($62) and Velvet Hand Lotion ($64). Because every appendage deserves some TLC! (diptyqueparis.com
)
