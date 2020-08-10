Star Magazine logo

What's Hot This Week - August 14th

Everything we are obsessed with this week!

These are the products and places that we are obsessed with this week!

Hydroxycut Hardcore

Get your great summer bod with help from Hydroxycut Hardcore in your diet and exercise plan! According to the brand, thanks to two ingredients, this supplement boosts energy with caffeine and can help you lose weight with C. canephora robusta! hydroxycut.com

Knappogue Castle

Worth the wait! Knappogue Castle's 16 year old single malt Irish whiskey is aged for a minimum of 14 years in bourbon barrels, before spending an additional two (or more) years in Oloroso sherry casks. The lengthy process adds nutty and complex sherry notes, while triple distillation provides an exceptionally smooth finish to the fruity, slightly sweet sip. knappoguewhiskey.com

Jack Rose New Orleans

Always in season in New Orleans' Garden District is Jack Rose - the culinary crown of the historic Pontchartrain Hotel. Presented by QED Hospitality, the ground-floor restaurant boasts a menu that's full of craveable French, Spanish and Italian dishes, with a unique, modern spin. (Fried chicken parmesan, anyone?) The eclectic and fun interiors are almost as delicious. Almost. jackroserestaurant.com

Lisa Frank x Friends

Oh. My. God. The first-ever Lisa Frank x Friends collaboration couldn't be any cuter. Emblazoned with iconic imagery of Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) surrounded by the designer's unmistakable colorful artwork, the 90s nostalgic collection of t-shirts - plus coordinated sweatpants - starts at $39.95. lisafrank.com

VO5 Extra Body Volumizing Shampoo & Conditioner

There's locks, er, lots to love about VO5 Extra Body Volumizing Shampoo & Conditioner. Aside from giving strands glamorous oomph, the blends of five vitamins and five oils moisturize, soften, refresh and add shine. Find the iconically scented shower essentials for just $1 apiece at local Kroger stores.
