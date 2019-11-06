Star Magazine logo

PETS!

The Dogs Had Their Day!

Our furry friends took center stage at Nulo's Canine Spartan Event

By ,

Bachelor alums Melissa Rycroft and Sean Lowe were among the many in attendance at the Canine Spartan Race presented by Nulo Pet Food. This amazing event allowed humans and their pets to navigate a challenging, yet fun mile and a half obstacle course, providing memorable – and muddy – Insta-worthy moments along the way.

Race competitors included military veterans and their pets as they climbed over, under and through the Spartan course, all while raising awareness for some worthy causes.

 

Melissa Rycroft and Ozzy course
Melissa Rycroft got on all fours with Ozzy as she darted through the obstacles.

 

Melissa Rycroft and Ozzy
The Dancing With The Stars winner and her four-legged companion had to use some fancy footwork while navigating the course.

 

Melissa and Ozzy Finish Race
The former cheerleader used her athleticism and competitive spirit to conquer the final obstacles and race to the finish.

 

Melissa and Ozzy celebrate
The duo celebrated completing the race, with Ozzy giving Melissa a congratulatory lick of approval!

 

Melissa Rycroft and Ozzy Nulo
As a reward, Melissa stopped by the Nulo Pet Food booth to pick up some well deserved treats for Ozzy at the end of their race.

 

Sean Lowe High Five
Sean Lowe was on hand with his adorable pup Ellie to cheer on Melissa and the competitors, including Nulo ambassador Aaron and his pup Archer.

 

Sean and Ellie Nulo
Sean and Ellie also checked out the Nulo booth to snag some irrestible treats.

 

Melissa and Ozzy Nulo Pose
To learn more about how you can be #HealthierTogether with your pet, like Melissa and Sean, by visiting Nulo.com

