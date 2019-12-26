Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions on Track With RxSaver’s ‘The Secrets to a Healthier, Happier You in 2020’ Podcast

Live your best live in 2020! The new year is the perfect time to set goals for yourself and “The Secrets to a Healthier, Happier You in 2020” podcast is going to help you stay accountable.The new podcast, brought to you by RxSaver and Us Weekly, will not only give listeners secrets to keeping their New Year’s resolutions, but also provide tips on how stay mindful about their mental health and tackle issues that rarely get talked about.

Us Weekly’s Christina Garibaldi will be joined by RxSaver’s medical expert Dr. Holly Phillips each week to discuss personal health, fitness and more. During episode 1, which drops Friday, December 27, the podcast will give listeners the tools to stay on track and showcase how RxSaver can assist with these goals. Whether you’re quitting smoking, starting a new diet and exercise plan or just trying to maintain an overall healthy lifestyle, this episode we will unveil the tips you need to know when it comes to keeping your New Year’s resolutions.

“Everyone always makes them,” Phillips says in episode 1 about resolutions. “[But] after just one week, the stat is that 77 percent of resolution markers are still on track. So you’ve already lost about a quarter of people by the very first week in January. And after six months, 60 percent have dropped out.”

To learn more about maintaining your goals, listen to all six episodes of “The Secrets to a Healthier, Happier You in 2020,” launching December 27.