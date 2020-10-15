Hot This Week - October 16th

Everything we are obsessed with this week!
Hydroxycut Black
You work hard, so get the Fall body you want by adding Hydroxycut Black to your diet and exercise plan. According to the brand, this supplement gives you an energy boost with caffeine and can help you lose weight with C. canephora robusta. (hydroxycut.com
) SPONSORED
Average weight loss with the key ingredient (C. canephora robusta) was 10.95 lbs. in 60 days with a low-calorie diet, and 3.7 lbs. in 8 weeks with a calorie-reduced diet and moderate exercise.
The Modern Mother's Handbook
Even when there’s not a global pandemic, parenting can be overwhelming. That’s why an anonymous NYC mom of two wrote the The Modern Mother’s Handbook. Recently revised and expanded, the $12.95 how- to manual offers simple, no-nonsense ideas and solutions for raising happy, healthy, intelligent, disciplined and interesting children. No wonder Kate Middleton is a fan! (amazon.com
)
Health-Ade Booch Pop
Ditch the cola and reach for a can of Health-Ade Booch Pop. Packed with belly-loving prebiotics, minerals and healthy acids, this totally new take on soda makes you feel good — and tastes good too! Available in three delicious flavors: Lemon + Lime, Pom-Berry and Ginger Fizz. (health-ade.com
)
La Sirena
There’s more than meets the eye with California Cowboy’s La Sirena Kimono. Available in a variety of pretty prints, the $148 statement piece features a super-soft terry lining, champagne bottle–size back pocket (wink, wink), sunglasses loop and water-resistant dry pocket — so wearers are stylishly covered whether lounging poolside or at home. (shop.californiacowboy.com
)
Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal
The amenities may be as breathtaking as the views at Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal. Located at the southernmost tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula — and only accessible via tunnel! — the resort wows with plunge pools in every room, four acclaimed dining establishments, an on-site spa and fresh guacamole delivered daily to guests’ accommodations. Is this heaven? (waldorfastorialoscabospedregal.com
)
